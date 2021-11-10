DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is an interior construction company. It uses ICE(R) software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DRTT. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $4.75 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.20.

NASDAQ:DRTT opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $233.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.63. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 41.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DIRTT Environmental Solutions news, major shareholder Lp 22Nw acquired 80,971 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $251,010.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 3,747,816 shares of company stock valued at $14,873,449 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRTT. Creative Planning bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 220,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 76,762 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.