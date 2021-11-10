Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DHC. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $3.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58. The firm has a market cap of $843.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 237,216 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1,171.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 711,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 655,631 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 153.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 29,707 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 273,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 34,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 96.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,970,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 969,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

