Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 14.48%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

DHC opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.81. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently -4.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,057,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,580,000 after purchasing an additional 557,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,197,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,727,000 after acquiring an additional 157,688 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 68.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,601,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,481 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,480,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 73,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 851.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,193,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.