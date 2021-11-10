Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.83

Shares of Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.83 and traded as high as C$2.88. Diversified Royalty shares last traded at C$2.86, with a volume of 226,051 shares.

DIV has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Diversified Royalty to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Pi Financial raised their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$4.00 to C$4.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$3.40 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.71. The stock has a market cap of C$347.64 million and a PE ratio of 37.14.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$9.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.38 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Diversified Royalty Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.0183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. This is an increase from Diversified Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 259.79%.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

