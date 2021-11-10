Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Acquires 1,178 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $68,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $76,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 48.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period.

EFG stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.32. The stock had a trading volume of 517,373 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

