Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Acquires 21 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,898.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,022.53.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre stock traded down $55.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,654.58. 4,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,194. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,685.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,596.17. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,219.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,041.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

