Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,452 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 104.5% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.61. 349,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,637,555. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.55. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $273.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.36%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

