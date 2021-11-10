Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 197 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $1,570,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.2% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 67,504 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 90,067 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.30.

LOW stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.39. 32,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,750,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $239.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.16 and a 200-day moving average of $202.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.02%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

