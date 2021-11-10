dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

DMYQ has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get dMY Technology Group Inc. IV alerts:

NYSE DMYQ opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98. dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $10.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMYQ. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,958,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV by 43.2% in the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 578,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 174,492 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV during the third quarter valued at $1,148,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.