dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
DMYQ has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
NYSE DMYQ opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98. dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $10.64.
dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV Company Profile
dMY Technology Group, Inc IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.