Dogey-Inu Trading 120.4% Higher This Week (DINU)

Dogey-Inu (CURRENCY:DINU) traded up 42.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 10th. Dogey-Inu has a total market capitalization of $8.27 million and approximately $365,352.00 worth of Dogey-Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dogey-Inu has traded up 120.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogey-Inu coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00074591 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00078818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.19 or 0.00099698 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,356.90 or 0.99935647 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,805.01 or 0.07024768 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00019890 BTC.

About Dogey-Inu

Dogey-Inu’s total supply is 974,980,168,188,517 coins and its circulating supply is 413,921,632,015,891 coins. Dogey-Inu’s official Twitter account is @dogey_inu

Buying and Selling Dogey-Inu

