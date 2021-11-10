DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Stock Rating Lowered by Gordon Haskett

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) was downgraded by research analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities upped their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.65.

DASH opened at $192.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.38. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.74, for a total transaction of $248,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $2,064,426,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,118,752 shares of company stock worth $4,233,439,085. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

