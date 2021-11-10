DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Releases Earnings Results

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DoubleVerify updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

DV traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.94. 40,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,333. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a current ratio of 11.91. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $48.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $4,606,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $591,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $904,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

DV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

