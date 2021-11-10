DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Releases Earnings Results

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DoubleVerify updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
DV traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.94. 40,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,333. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a current ratio of 11.91. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $48.42.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $4,606,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $591,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $904,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.
About DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
