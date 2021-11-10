Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Issues Earnings Results

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Doximity updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Doximity stock traded down $4.50 on Wednesday, reaching $72.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,561,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,700. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.89. Doximity has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $107.79.

In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,247 shares in the company, valued at $5,643,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $15,154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Doximity stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on DOCS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

