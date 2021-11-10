Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DIR.UN. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.69.

DIR.UN opened at C$17.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$12.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.96 billion and a PE ratio of 13.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$16.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.58.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

