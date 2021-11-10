Drep [new] Market Capitalization Reaches $30.98 Million (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 10th. During the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. Drep [new] has a total market capitalization of $30.98 million and approximately $10.78 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Drep [new] coin can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001164 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00052621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.09 or 0.00228001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.60 or 0.00093837 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Drep [new] Profile

Drep [new] (DREP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Drep [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drep [new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Drep [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

