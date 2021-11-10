Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

DNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 16.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,729,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,708,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,330,000 after acquiring an additional 501,619 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 28.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,601,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,922 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 233.1% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 8,286,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798,662 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,581,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,823,000 after acquiring an additional 166,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNB traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 31,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $28.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

