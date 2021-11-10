Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.63.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of BROS stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $63.08. The company had a trading volume of 36,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,463. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $81.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 1.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

