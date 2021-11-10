Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at CIBC

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DND. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$61.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Dye & Durham in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Dye & Durham and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dye & Durham has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.40.

Shares of TSE:DND opened at C$40.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.60. Dye & Durham has a 12 month low of C$19.42 and a 12 month high of C$53.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$43.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$84.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dye & Durham will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Dye & Durham’s payout ratio is presently -7.77%.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

