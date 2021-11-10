Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.14.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded down $3.65 on Wednesday, hitting $72.39. 1,216,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,244. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $34.65 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 258.54, a PEG ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $4,183,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,498 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,602. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 4.2% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 85,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Dynatrace by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 29.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,156,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,999,000 after buying an additional 718,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Dynatrace by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 426,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,264,000 after buying an additional 15,338 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

