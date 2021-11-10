Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.97 Per Share

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.97 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Eagle Capital Growth Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.55.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund has raised its dividend by 7.8% over the last three years.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $9.91.

In other news, CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $45,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,479.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David C. Sims acquired 3,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $34,092.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company. Its objective is long-term growth utilizing the concept of total return for selecting investments. The company was founded on July 16, 1989 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

