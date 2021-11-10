Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,192,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Kodak were worth $26,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 92.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 113.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 160,574 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the second quarter worth $11,844,000. 24.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak stock opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. Eastman Kodak has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $14.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative net margin of 36.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter.

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

