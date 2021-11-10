eBoost Price Hits $0.0358 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. eBoost has a market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $82.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 17% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.85 or 0.00419679 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000369 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000085 BTC.

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

