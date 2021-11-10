EchoLink (EKO) Price Down 17.8% Over Last Week

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. EchoLink has a market cap of $512,153.85 and $11,750.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EchoLink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00053783 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.07 or 0.00215230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00011375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.61 or 0.00090945 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004055 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (EKO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

