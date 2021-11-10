El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of El Pollo Loco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LOCO. TheStreet raised El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $15.22 on Monday. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.63 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 373,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

