El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

LOCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ LOCO opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.26. El Pollo Loco has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $557.63 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.44.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,975,000. FMR LLC increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 244,309.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 471,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 471,517 shares in the last quarter. MIG Capital LLC acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,058,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 727,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,526,000 after purchasing an additional 362,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

Read More: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Pollo Loco (LOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.