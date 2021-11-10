Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Electromed had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.61%.

ELMD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.26. 3,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64. Electromed has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $13.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Electromed stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) by 322.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of Electromed worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELMD. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Electromed in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Electromed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

