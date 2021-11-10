Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Electromed had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 7.35%.

NYSEAMERICAN ELMD traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $11.26. 3,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,532. The company has a market capitalization of $96.50 million, a PE ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64. Electromed has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

Get Electromed alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electromed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Electromed in a research report on Wednesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Electromed stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) by 322.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of Electromed worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.