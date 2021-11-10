Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Electromed had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 7.35%.

Electromed stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $11.26. 3,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,532. The firm has a market cap of $96.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64. Electromed has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $13.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Electromed stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) by 322.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of Electromed worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 40.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Electromed in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electromed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

