Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of ELOX stock opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63. The company has a market cap of $119.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.28. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 242.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

