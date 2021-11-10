EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Given New $141.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EME. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $131.52 on Monday. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $135.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.22.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth about $67,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

