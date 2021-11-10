Emily M. Leproust Sells 8,208 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 8,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total value of $1,139,024.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Emily M. Leproust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Emily M. Leproust sold 13,920 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $1,642,699.20.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $127.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.10. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $84.23 and a 1 year high of $214.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.73 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWST. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 266.7% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

