Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) shares were down 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 9,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 11,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50.

Get Emmaus Life Sciences alerts:

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter.

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, marketing and sale of innovative treatments and therapies, including those in the rare and orphan disease categories. The company was founded on March 20, 1987 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.