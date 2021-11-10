Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Tops $0.0028 on Exchanges

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 10th. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and approximately $48,854.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.46 or 0.00338144 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011990 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001150 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002430 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.74 or 0.00241507 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00011529 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

