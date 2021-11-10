Energi Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $460,847.00 (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $1.84 or 0.00002847 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $86.07 million and $460,847.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.17 or 0.00132033 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.55 or 0.00478293 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00016732 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00078239 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00008505 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000488 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 46,857,457 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.