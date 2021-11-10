Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.16

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.16 and last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 918 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.50.
ENVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enova International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.
The company has a current ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.62.
In other Enova International news, CMO Kirk Chartier sold 8,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $292,522.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 4,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $149,994.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,285 shares of company stock worth $1,492,774 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 146,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 20,314 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Enova International Company Profile (NYSE:ENVA)
Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.
