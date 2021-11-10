Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.16

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.16 and last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 918 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.50.

ENVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enova International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

The company has a current ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.62.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.39. Enova International had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $320.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enova International news, CMO Kirk Chartier sold 8,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $292,522.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 4,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $149,994.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,285 shares of company stock worth $1,492,774 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 146,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 20,314 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

