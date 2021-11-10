EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) PT Raised to $132.00

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $115.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.47% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

NYSE NPO opened at $106.91 on Monday. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $64.96 and a 52-week high of $107.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.54.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 9,510.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.