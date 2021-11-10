EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) PT Raised to $132.00

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $115.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.47% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.
NYSE NPO opened at $106.91 on Monday. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $64.96 and a 52-week high of $107.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.54.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 9,510.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.
EnPro Industries Company Profile
EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.
