Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.03 Billion

Equities analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to announce sales of $10.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.31 billion. Enterprise Products Partners reported sales of $7.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year sales of $37.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.89 billion to $40.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $37.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.50 billion to $45.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enterprise Products Partners.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

EPD traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,019,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,849,846. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.37. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 94,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 275,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares during the period. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% in the second quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 911,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 53,082 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 26.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,974,000 after acquiring an additional 433,574 shares in the last quarter. 28.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.