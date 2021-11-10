Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) CFO Christopher T. Young Sells 46,316 Shares

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) CFO Christopher T. Young sold 46,316 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $416,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Entravision Communications stock opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22. Entravision Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $736.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $199.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

EVC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Entravision Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Entravision Communications by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,556 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Entravision Communications by 343.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 297,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 230,567 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Entravision Communications by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Entravision Communications by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Entravision Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $448,000. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

