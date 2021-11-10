EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.79 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to announce $5.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $6.10 billion. EOG Resources posted sales of $2.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year sales of $18.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.77 billion to $19.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.19 billion to $22.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EOG Resources.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on EOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial lowered shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EOG traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,268,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,526. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $40.12 and a 12 month high of $98.20. The company has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.03.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EOG Resources (EOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.