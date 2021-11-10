Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Director Charles G.T. Stonehill Sells 4,844 Shares

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $171,768.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of EQH opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $36.09.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Equitable by 9,941.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,104,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073,138 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Equitable in the second quarter worth about $86,399,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Equitable by 54.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,987,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,379 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Equitable by 69.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,595,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 8.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,131,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,968,000 after buying an additional 1,726,223 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

