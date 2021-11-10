Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives $40.20 Average PT from Analysts

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.20.

EQH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $171,768.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $450,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,318 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,478,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,641 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 960,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,256,000 after purchasing an additional 370,322 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,987,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,379 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth about $6,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQH remained flat at $$34.51 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,729. Equitable has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $36.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.51. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

