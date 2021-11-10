Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for American Public Education, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Public Education in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Shares of APEI opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $466.13 million, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51. American Public Education has a one year low of $23.88 and a one year high of $39.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in American Public Education by 4,350.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in American Public Education by 118.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Public Education by 1,297.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in American Public Education by 111,250.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

