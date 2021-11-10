Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.43 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.36. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.76.

ATVI stock opened at $67.10 on Monday. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $64.55 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,223,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,818,000 after buying an additional 211,863 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

