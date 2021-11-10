Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Vimeo, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Vimeo in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vimeo’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on Vimeo from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Vimeo from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Vimeo from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen cut Vimeo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $24.33 on Monday. Vimeo has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $58.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.78.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

