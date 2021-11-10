Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 57.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,561 shares during the period. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQD opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.81.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

