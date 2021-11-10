Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will report $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.81. Equity Residential reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $2.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

EQR has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $4,376,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 17.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,710,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,818 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $78,421,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 77.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,121,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,327,000 after purchasing an additional 927,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth approximately $50,930,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EQR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.49. The company had a trading volume of 791,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,288. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $56.08 and a 1 year high of $88.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 85.46%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

