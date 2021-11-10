Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,295 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.23% of Eros STX Global worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global in the second quarter worth $27,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Eros STX Global during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eros STX Global during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eros STX Global during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Eros STX Global during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

ESGC opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. Eros STX Global Co. has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83.

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

