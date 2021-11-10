ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust and is the leading service-oriented financial institution that provides services to individuals, families, and businesses in greater Pocono, Pennsylvania region. The Bank maintains its corporate headquarters in downtown Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania and has community offices throughout the Pocono area. In addition to being one of the region’s largest mortgage lenders, ESSA Bank & Trust offers a full range of retail and commercial financial services. ESSA Bank & Trust’s business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in residential first mortgage loans, including construction mortgage loans, commercial real estate, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and consumer loans. “

Shares of ESSA stock opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.63. ESSA Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $18.23.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.50 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ESSA Bancorp by 178.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in ESSA Bancorp by 72.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in ESSA Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ESSA Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

