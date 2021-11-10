Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Insider Jill Simeone Sells 57,165 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) insider Jill Simeone sold 57,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.73, for a total value of $14,847,465.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jill Simeone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, Jill Simeone sold 2,250 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $587,250.00.

Etsy stock opened at $258.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.49 and a fifty-two week high of $283.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.33.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 98.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 366.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 32.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 100.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Etsy from $195.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.29.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

