Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.33

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and traded as high as $3.70. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 1,604 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on ETCMY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.74%.

About Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY)

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.